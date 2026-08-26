Security forces arrest 8 terror suspects, seize weapons in J&K
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir just carried out a major crackdown, arresting eight terror suspects and seizing a big stash of weapons and propaganda materials.
The coordinated raids happened across Shopian, Pulwama, and Sopore districts, with the Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police teaming up to disrupt local terror networks.
Shopian Pulwama Sopore weapons recovered
In Shopian, three men from Kulgam were caught during a vehicle check with grenades and posters.
Another group from Anantnag was picked up with a hand grenade, AK-47 magazines, and ammunition.
Over in Pulwama, two suspects were found carrying a pistol, a grenade, and ammunition.
Meanwhile in Sopore's Manzseer area, security forces recovered an AK-series rifle along with more grenades and magazines.
Operations are still ongoing as authorities work to keep things safe.