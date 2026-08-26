Security forces arrest 8 terror suspects, seize weapons in J&K

In Shopian, three men from Kulgam were caught during a vehicle check with grenades and posters.

Another group from Anantnag was picked up with a hand grenade, AK-47 magazines, and ammunition.

Over in Pulwama, two suspects were found carrying a pistol, a grenade, and ammunition.

Meanwhile in Sopore's Manzseer area, security forces recovered an AK-series rifle along with more grenades and magazines.

Operations are still ongoing as authorities work to keep things safe.