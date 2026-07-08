Security forces kill LeT commander Zakir Ganai after 5-day operation
India
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have taken down Zakir Ganai, a key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, after a tense five-day operation in Shopian.
The operation began after surveillance cameras spotted Ganai and another militant hiding out in an orchard on July 3, and after days of searching through dense terrain, Ganai was confirmed dead on July 8.
Forces hunt 2nd suspect Latif
The hunt isn't over yet: teams from the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF are now focused on tracking down the second suspect, Latif.
They've sealed off possible escape routes across seven villages and are using lights to keep watch through thick foliage as they close in on his location.