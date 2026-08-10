Ahmedabad: Woman raped by security guard at PG accommodation terrace
What's the story
A 22-year-old woman staying at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was allegedly raped by a security guard on the building's terrace. The incident took place on Saturday night in the Anandnagar area. The victim, who is an interior designing student, had gone to the terrace around 10:00pm when she encountered the accused security guard.
Suspect profile
Accused identified as Dharm Singh
The accused has been identified as Dharm Singh, a security guard at the PG accommodation.
Preliminary reports indicate that when the woman tried to leave the terrace, Singh allegedly tied a wire around her neck and raped her.
After the incident, she was rushed to a hospital for treatment, where she continues to receive care.
Swift action
Police formed 10 teams to trace accused
The Anandnagar police, along with the Local Crime Branch and Crime Branch, formed 10 teams to trace the accused.
They searched for Singh through the night and managed to apprehend him on Sunday morning.
CCTV footage from the premises shows Singh moving between floors and using the lift to access the terrace.
This footage is currently being examined as part of their investigation.
Investigation progress
Probe underway
Singh is reportedly a native of Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh and had joined the PG as a security guard just days before the incident.
The police are still probing the details of the case, including examining CCTV footage and other evidence.
The investigation is ongoing as they work to uncover more information about this shocking incident.