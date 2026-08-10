Loading...
Home / News / India News / Ahmedabad: Woman raped by security guard at PG accommodation terrace
Ahmedabad: Woman raped by security guard at PG accommodation terrace
The accused evaded the police by moving between floors

Ahmedabad: Woman raped by security guard at PG accommodation terrace

By Snehil Singh
Aug 10, 2026
10:42 am
What's the story

A 22-year-old woman staying at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was allegedly raped by a security guard on the building's terrace. The incident took place on Saturday night in the Anandnagar area. The victim, who is an interior designing student, had gone to the terrace around 10:00pm when she encountered the accused security guard.

Suspect profile

Accused identified as Dharm Singh

The accused has been identified as Dharm Singh, a security guard at the PG accommodation.

Preliminary reports indicate that when the woman tried to leave the terrace, Singh allegedly tied a wire around her neck and raped her.

After the incident, she was rushed to a hospital for treatment, where she continues to receive care.

Swift action

Police formed 10 teams to trace accused

The Anandnagar police, along with the Local Crime Branch and Crime Branch, formed 10 teams to trace the accused.

They searched for Singh through the night and managed to apprehend him on Sunday morning.

CCTV footage from the premises shows Singh moving between floors and using the lift to access the terrace.

This footage is currently being examined as part of their investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigation progress

Probe underway

Singh is reportedly a native of Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh and had joined the PG as a security guard just days before the incident.

The police are still probing the details of the case, including examining CCTV footage and other evidence.

The investigation is ongoing as they work to uncover more information about this shocking incident.

ADVERTISEMENT