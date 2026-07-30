Security heightened at Jantar Mantar again after CJP's threat
What's the story
The Delhi Police has tightened security at Jantar Mantar once again, deploying more personnel and welding barricades to prevent their removal during future protests. This comes after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) threatened to resume its agitation if all FIRs against protesters were not withdrawn, accusing the central government of violating an agreement that no legal action would be taken against them.
Agreement breach
Hundreds of students arrested in BJP-ruled states: CJP
Images from Jantar Mantar show barricades on both sides of the venue being welded together with iron to prevent protesters from moving beyond the area or dismantling the barriers during future demonstrations.
It was in Jantar Mantar that the CJP had staged a 36-day protest demanding the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest was called off on July 25 after Pradhan resigned.
Twitter Post
Delhi Police welds barricades
VIDEO | Delhi Police welds barricades at Jantar Mantar after Cockroach Janta Party's protest.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#Delhi pic.twitter.com/qqUXnJM4IC
Protest demands
'The anger is still there among students'
However, after the demonstrations ended, the party alleged that hundreds of students have been arrested in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states despite assurances from the government.
CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka accused the government of a "complete breach" of this agreement.
Ranka demanded the immediate withdrawal of all FIRs, the release of detained protesters, and an end to new criminal cases by Delhi Police, central agencies, and police in BJP-ruled states.
He also called for public disclosure of the signed agreement.
Legal aid
CJP announces legal aid cell, online evidence-gathering platform
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the government is forcing another agitation by troubling students. "The anger is still there among students," he said.
The CJP has also announced a nationwide legal aid cell and an online evidence-gathering platform called SAAKSHI to help protesters facing legal action.
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal announced a ₹1 crore corpus for legal assistance to those booked in connection with the protests.
SC
SC's order on protesters
The Supreme Court has already ordered that no coercive action be taken against the protesters. However, the court clarified that this protection does not extend to persons with a criminal record.
It also directed the immediate release of minors detained during these protests and ordered that all CCTV footage, drone recordings, wireless communications, and other records related to the protests be preserved.
The matter will be heard again next week.