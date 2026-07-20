Lathicharge at Jantar Mantar ahead of CJP's Parliament march today
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has planned a "Chalo Sansad" march to the Parliament. The rally, however, has been denied permission by Delhi Police. Protesters gathered for the march clashed with security personnel at Jantar Mantar, ANI reported. The police have tightened security across the national capital and imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, banning gatherings of four or more persons and the carrying of weapons near important government buildings during Parliament sessions.
Twitter Post
Visuals of lathicharge
#WATCH | Delhi | Protesters gathered for CJP's protest march clash with RPF personnel at Jantar Mantar; RPF personnel & police use lathis for crowd control pic.twitter.com/gijaCjJksW— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026
Protest intensifies
CJP founder on hunger strike
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke is on an indefinite hunger strike, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation. The protest is in connection with alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination and a paper leak controversy.
Sonam Wangchuk, another key figure in the protest, was removed from Jantar Mantar on Saturday and later hospitalized after a court-directed medical examination.
Political backing
Opposition leaders back CJP's planned march
Several opposition leaders have backed the CJP's planned march.
Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia appealed to people across political lines to join the protest.
He said the youth of the country are gathered at Jantar Mantar demanding that those responsible for cheating 22 lakh children should be prosecuted for attempted murder.
Legislative agenda
Monsoon session of Parliament begins today
The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence on Monday and continue till August 13.
President Droupadi Murmu has approved the government's recommendation to convene both Houses for four weeks.
Prime Minister Modi is likely to address the media at 10:15am from Hans Dwar, Parliament House, before proceedings begin.
The session will see key legislations like the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, and the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, being introduced by the Centre.