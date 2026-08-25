Security teams find large illegal arms cache in Kangpokpi district

The haul included two country-made 12-bore guns and 14 other 12-bore guns, 1,225 rounds of 12-bore ammunition, wireless sets, bulletproof vests, and even a telescope.

After the discovery, villagers (mostly women) blocked the road to protest and demanded the items back.

Security forces brought the situation under control through measured action.

Officials say these efforts are all about breaking up illegal weapon networks and helping restore peace in the area.