Article 370: J&K on alert ahead of 'Black day' protests
What's the story
Security has been tightened across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of protests by several parties, including the National Conference (NC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Congress. The protests are being held to mark August 5 as "Black Day," the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, which ended J&K's special status. The region has been put under a multi-layered security grid with police, Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed extensively.
Enhanced precautions
Vehicle checking, frisking intensified at sensitive locations
Officials said vehicle checking and frisking have been intensified at sensitive locations in the Jammu region.
Special checkpoints are on high alert along the Jammu-Srinagar and Jammu-Pathankot national highways.
Border areas are also under increased security, with patrolling, area domination exercises, and additional deployments at vulnerable locations.
In Srinagar, security forces have been deployed in large numbers around Lal Chowk city center. Roads leading to NC and PDP headquarters have been sealed as a precautionary measure against protests.
Twitter Post
National Conference leaders stage protest
#WATCH | Jammu, J&K: National Conference leaders stage a protest on the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and demand the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/3kIkwrJyP8— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2026
Political demonstrations
Roads leading to NC, PDP headquarters sealed
The NC will gather outside its Jammu headquarters before protesting, while the Congress will demonstrate at its Shaheedi Chowk headquarters.
The PDP will also protest at its Gandhi Nagar headquarters.
PDP leader Iltija Mufti said, "We do not wish to break any laws. But look at how the police manhandled us yesterday. I want to remind the Prime Minister and the Home Minister that we will fight for the rights that were snatched from us seven years ago."
Modi
Modi marks 7 years of Article 370 abrogation
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the abrogation.
He said seven years ago on this date, Articles 370 and 35(A) became history.
"Since then, the lives of people of J&K and Ladakh have witnessed wide-ranging transformation. Infrastructure has expanded, opportunities in...education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and sports have grown."
"We reaffirm our commitment to the progress of Jammu and Kashmir...Ladakh and to ensure that every citizen has the opportunity to dream big, achieve and contribute to the making of a Viksit Bharat."