Article 370: J&K on alert ahead of 'Black day' protests

Officials said vehicle checking and frisking have been intensified at sensitive locations in the Jammu region.

Special checkpoints are on high alert along the Jammu-Srinagar and Jammu-Pathankot national highways.

Border areas are also under increased security, with patrolling, area domination exercises, and additional deployments at vulnerable locations.

In Srinagar, security forces have been deployed in large numbers around Lal Chowk city center. Roads leading to NC and PDP headquarters have been sealed as a precautionary measure against protests.