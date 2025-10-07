Senior Haryana IPS officer shoots himself at residence
What's the story
Senior Haryana Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Puran Kumar allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Sector 11, Chandigarh. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when he shot himself with his official weapon. Preliminary investigations indicate that he died on the spot. Senior officials of Chandigarh Police are currently investigating the case.
Ongoing probe
Officer's wife is an IAS officer
Puran Kumar was a 2001-batch officer and was serving as the Additional Director General of Police at the Police Training Centre in Sunaria, Rohtak. His wife, Aman P Kumar, an IAS officer, is currently on an official trip to Japan and is expected to return to India tomorrow evening. Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur confirmed that a team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory is examining the scene for further investigation.
Support resources
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050, while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).