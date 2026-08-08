Senior lawyer Balwant Singh Walia robbed at Kurukshetra home ₹3.15cr

Walia came home to find his wife tied up at gunpoint, then he was restrained too and forced to open two digital safes.

The robbers said they'd hit the same house for ₹50 lakh earlier this year.

Police have registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage from across the city to trace the suspects.

Security around Walia's home has been tightened, while former Haryana minister and Congress's Thanesar MLA Ashok Arora is urging authorities to arrest the culprits and restore public confidence in law enforcement.