Senior lawyer Balwant Singh Walia robbed at Kurukshetra home ₹3.15cr
Four masked men broke into senior lawyer Balwant Singh Walia's house in Kurukshetra on Thursday night and got away with about ₹3.15 crore in cash, gold, silver, and even his licensed revolver.
The group disabled the CCTV cameras, took the DVR box, and warned Walia and his wife not to call the police before escaping.
Walia forced to open 2 safes
Walia came home to find his wife tied up at gunpoint, then he was restrained too and forced to open two digital safes.
The robbers said they'd hit the same house for ₹50 lakh earlier this year.
Police have registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage from across the city to trace the suspects.
Security around Walia's home has been tightened, while former Haryana minister and Congress's Thanesar MLA Ashok Arora is urging authorities to arrest the culprits and restore public confidence in law enforcement.