Senior police officer's son allegedly bullied, Lucknow school staff booked
An eight-year-old boy, whose father is a senior police officer, was allegedly bullied by an older student during a robotics class at a well-known Lucknow school last month.
The situation escalated when the school staff (principal, counselor, and robotics teacher) were booked after the boy's father filed a complaint.
The incident has put a spotlight on how schools handle bullying and support students.
Boy pressured to identify bully publicly
Police are now looking into claims that the child was pressured to identify his bully in front of more than 1,000 students, which may have made things even harder for him.
The IPS officer has demanded action based on CCTV footage as part of the investigation.
Authorities have reminded everyone not to share any details about the minor to protect his privacy, stressing that revealing such information is against the law.