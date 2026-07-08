Sentinel-1 radar shows Mumbai neighborhoods most vulnerable to monsoon flooding
India
Mumbai's monsoon floods are back in the spotlight, and new satellite data shows exactly which neighborhoods get hit hardest.
Sentinel-1 radar images revealed that places like Vikhroli, Powai, Bhandup, Andheri, Malad, Jogeshwari, parts of Aarey-Goregaon, and Chakala are especially at risk, mostly because they're low-lying and have drainage systems that just can't keep up.
Old infrastructure worsens Mumbai flooding
It's not just the rain: old drainage pipes, crowded construction, silted channels, and even high tides all make things worse.
This July alone, Santacruz saw over 1,000mm of rain in just a week (that's more than all of last July!), leaving many spots waterlogged.
Until the city upgrades its planning and infrastructure, these flood troubles aren't going anywhere.