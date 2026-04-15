Sergio Gor and Hardeep Singh Puri discuss US energy imports
India
The US and India are stepping up their energy game.
US Ambassador Sergio Gor met with Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Delhi to talk about importing more American energy.
Both sides see this as a way to boost economic ties and make sure they have reliable energy for the long haul.
As Gor put it, dependable US energy can really help both countries grow together.
India increases US LPG/LNG purchases
India has started buying more LPG and LNG from the US since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
This shift helps India diversify where it gets its energy and tackle trade imbalances.
Analysts say these moves are driven largely by strategic trade considerations and geopolitical dynamics.