Sergio Gor and Hardeep Singh Puri discuss US energy imports India Apr 15, 2026

The US and India are stepping up their energy game.

US Ambassador Sergio Gor met with Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Delhi to talk about importing more American energy.

Both sides see this as a way to boost economic ties and make sure they have reliable energy for the long haul.

As Gor put it, dependable US energy can really help both countries grow together.