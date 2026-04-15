Sergio Gor launches 250th Independence Day Freedom250 in New Delhi
Sergio Gor just launched the 250th Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi, kicking off the Freedom250 campaign.
The event featured auto rickshaws decorated with images of President Trump and set the stage for a series of events across India to highlight U.S.-India friendship.
Gor shared his excitement on X, saying he's looking forward to seeing this campaign travel around the country.
Freedom250 promotes India-US investment and technology
Freedom250 celebrates 250 years since the US Declaration of Independence, coming up on July 4, 2026.
It's not just about history; it's also about boosting ties between India and the US through investment and technology collaboration.
Taranjit Singh Sandhu also attended and said the enduring partnership between India and the United States remains a key pillar of global progress.