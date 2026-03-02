'Serious misconduct': SC on trial court using AI-generated judgments India Mar 02, 2026

The Supreme Court has called out a trial court for using fake, AI-generated judgments to decide a property dispute—something the justices say goes way beyond a simple mistake.

The Court characterized reliance on AI-generated, non-existent judgments as serious misconduct and, in a February 27 order, directed that, pending disposal of the special leave petition, the trial court shall not proceed on the basis of the advocate-commissioner's report; it posted the matter for hearing on March 10.