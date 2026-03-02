'Serious misconduct': SC on trial court using AI-generated judgments
The Supreme Court has called out a trial court for using fake, AI-generated judgments to decide a property dispute—something the justices say goes way beyond a simple mistake.
The Court characterized reliance on AI-generated, non-existent judgments as serious misconduct and, in a February 27 order, directed that, pending disposal of the special leave petition, the trial court shall not proceed on the basis of the advocate-commissioner's report; it posted the matter for hearing on March 10.
HC spotted fake cases but let decision stand
This is one of those moments where tech meets law—and things go off track.
The Andhra Pradesh High Court had already spotted these made-up AI cases but still let the decision stand, which pushed the Supreme Court to step in and ask top legal officials for answers.
Senior advocate Shyam Divan will help sort it out.
Incident is a wake-up call
Even as the Supreme Court uses AI tools for translations and case management, this incident is a wake-up call about needing real checks on how tech gets used in legal decisions.
It's a reminder that while AI can help, there's got to be oversight so mistakes like this don't happen again.