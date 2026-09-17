Seva Sankalp Bike Yatra to mark PM Modi's 76th birthday
To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday and his 25 years in public service, senior BJP leaders will flag off the Seva Sankalp Bike Yatra, a motorcycle rally traveling nearly 40,000km across 10 states.
The journey will be flagged off simultaneously from Varanasi and Vadnagar, with hundreds of Hero Splendor motorcycles lined up in parking lots, each carrying special rally stickers, all set to wrap up on October 7.
Riders conduct cleanliness and anti-addiction drives
The yatra rolls through 193 districts and 1,159 villages, with about 1,000 young riders pitching in for cleanliness drives, anti-addiction campaigns, and taking a pledge to nurture 25 trees each day.
There are also stops to meet people benefiting from government schemes and some festive welcomes along the route, plus police teams making sure everything goes smoothly.