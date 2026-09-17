Seva Sankalp Bike Yatra to mark PM Modi's 76th birthday

To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday and his 25 years in public service, senior BJP leaders will flag off the Seva Sankalp Bike Yatra, a motorcycle rally traveling nearly 40,000km across 10 states.

The journey will be flagged off simultaneously from Varanasi and Vadnagar, with hundreds of Hero Splendor motorcycles lined up in parking lots, each carrying special rally stickers, all set to wrap up on October 7.