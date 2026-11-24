Seven fishermen missing in Bay of Bengal after Cyclone Akvan
Seven fishermen from Andhra Pradesh have gone missing in the Bay of Bengal after getting caught in Cyclone Akvan.
Two fishing boats from Subbampeta village in Uppada mandal set out on November 4, but lost contact 10 days later when the weather turned rough.
While one boat made it back safely, the other hasn't been found yet.
Rescue teams search 200km off Paradip
Rescue teams, including the Navy, Coast Guard, and Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Chennai, are searching about 200km off Paradip, Odisha.
The search area now covers waters near Bangladesh and Myanmar too, just in case the boat drifted that far.
State agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu shared that the missing boat had enough supplies for a month, so there's still hope for their safe return.