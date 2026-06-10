Seven wildlife board members warn Gujarat government over Asiatic lions India Jun 10, 2026

Seven present and former members of Gujarat's state board of wildlife are calling out the state government for decisions they say put Asiatic lions at risk.

They are especially worried about a proposed mining-related diversion in Babarkot Reserve Forest that could impact more than 50 lions, plus recent moves to let a folk artist back into a ness in Lilapani and forest land near Khicha village being diverted for the Leonia resort.