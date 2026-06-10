Seven wildlife board members warn Gujarat government over Asiatic lions
Seven present and former members of Gujarat's state board of wildlife are calling out the state government for decisions they say put Asiatic lions at risk.
They are especially worried about a proposed mining-related diversion in Babarkot Reserve Forest that could impact more than 50 lions, plus recent moves to let a folk artist back into a ness in Lilapani and forest land near Khicha village being diverted for the Leonia resort.
Board members urge pause on mining
The experts warn these actions break key rules meant to protect lion corridors and could set off a wave of similar requests, making things worse.
"If needful is not done immediately, it may prove disastrous and may cause irreversible loss to Gir Protected Areas," the representation said, urging the government to pause mining, stop the Leonia resort-related proposal, and rethink letting people return.