Seventeen Jharkhand workers injured after vehicle flipped near Nellore
Seventeen workers from Jharkhand got hurt when their vehicle flipped near Buja Buja, Nellore, on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, evening.
They were on their way to a power line job in Tirupati district.
Everyone was taken to the Government General Hospital in Nellore for treatment.
Himanshu Shukla orders ₹10,000, ₹1L payouts
District Collector Himanshu Shukla checked in at the hospital, making sure the workers got proper care.
He told the contractor to give ₹10,000 each to 16 injured workers and ₹1 lakh to one patient in the ICU.
Families back in Jharkhand are being informed and getting financial help sent directly via PhonePe.
Collector orders inquiry, prioritizes worker welfare
The collector has started an inquiry into what caused the accident.
Officials have been asked to prioritize recovery, look after worker welfare, and ensure full payment of their wages.