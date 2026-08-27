Seventeen Tamil Nadu pilgrims narrowly escape Nepal flash flood
India
17 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu narrowly avoided disaster when their own vehicle stopped just before a flash flood swept two busses traveling ahead of theirs into the river in Nepal on Wednesday.
The group, on the Kailash Yatra pilgrimage, had originally been scheduled for August 1 but was postponed and later rescheduled to August 22.
Nearly 300 Indian tourists feared missing
A nearby security camp acted fast, getting everyone to safety.
Meanwhile, the floods have caused huge devastation: 177 people have died and close to 300 Indian tourists are now feared missing.
Tamil Nadu's chief minister has asked for urgent coordination to help affected residents, while families back home wait anxiously for updates.