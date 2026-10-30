Several vehicles in Rahul Gandhi convoy crash on Purvanchal Expressway
Several vehicles from Rahul Gandhi's convoy were involved in a crash on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.
The accident started when a private vehicle at the front braked suddenly, causing a chain reaction that damaged multiple vehicles, including an ambulance.
Thankfully, Gandhi's own car was not hit, but the incident is a reminder that even Rahul Gandhi's convoy isn't immune to road mishaps.
Lane discipline vital on fast roads
This crash really highlights why lane discipline and avoiding sudden moves are so important on fast roads.
Quick lane changes or abrupt braking do not give drivers behind enough time to react, which can easily lead to accidents like this one.
Using indicators properly and keeping a safe distance from the car ahead can make all the difference, whether you are driving solo or part of a big group.