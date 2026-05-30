Severe storms and lightning kill 28 across 4 Indian states
Severe storms and lightning over the past two days have left at least 28 people dead across Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh.
Most of the tragedies were caused by collapsing structures or lightning strikes during intense rain.
Authorities are offering financial help to families who lost loved ones.
Uttar Pradesh records 11 deaths
Uttar Pradesh saw the highest toll with 11 deaths: six in a bridge collapse and three from a tree falling on a house.
Jalaun district reported two more deaths plus damage to dozens of homes.
West Bengal and Bihar each lost seven people, mainly to lightning; Madhya Pradesh reported three fatalities from lightning and a roof collapse.
Compensation has been announced for victims' families in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Bihar.