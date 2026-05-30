Severe storms and lightning kill 28 across 4 Indian states

Uttar Pradesh records 11 deaths

Uttar Pradesh saw the highest toll with 11 deaths: six in a bridge collapse and three from a tree falling on a house.

Jalaun district reported two more deaths plus damage to dozens of homes.

West Bengal and Bihar each lost seven people, mainly to lightning; Madhya Pradesh reported three fatalities from lightning and a roof collapse.

Compensation has been announced for victims' families in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Bihar.