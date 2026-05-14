SFI students protest alleged NEET-UG 2026 question-paper leak in Madurai India May 14, 2026

On Thursday, students from the Students Federation of India (SFI) gathered near Madurai's Head Post Office to protest the alleged NEET-UG 2026 question-paper leak.

They voiced their frustration over exam irregularities that led to the test being canceled, saying these issues keep putting students' futures at risk.