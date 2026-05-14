SFI students protest alleged NEET-UG 2026 question-paper leak in Madurai
India
On Thursday, students from the Students Federation of India (SFI) gathered near Madurai's Head Post Office to protest the alleged NEET-UG 2026 question-paper leak.
They voiced their frustration over exam irregularities that led to the test being canceled, saying these issues keep putting students' futures at risk.
SFI condemns NEET leak, protesters detained
SFI members pointed out that even with strict rules, like banning earrings and chains, question-paper leaks still happen, showing bigger problems in the system.
They condemned the NEET leak and exam irregularities.
The protest wrapped up with police detaining protesters.