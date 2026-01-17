SGPC condemns Atishi over alleged remarks on Sikh Gurus
Delhi AAP leader Atishi is facing backlash from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for allegedly making disrespectful comments about Sikh Gurus during a Delhi Assembly session in January.
The SGPC called her words hurtful to Sikh sentiments, with president Harjinder Singh Dhami saying legal action will follow because of her "deplorable mindset."
What sparked the controversy?
A video clip from a discussion on Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day went viral, leading Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta to order forensic checks and ask Atishi for a written explanation by mid-January.
While BJP leaders demanded her arrest and cancelation of her MLA membership, Atishi claimed the video was doctored.
Police in Jalandhar have registered an FIR over its circulation.
Who is Atishi?
Atishi is Delhi's Leader of Opposition. She is an AAP leader.
Her past run-ins with controversy
Atishi has clashed with BJP before on various issues.
Despite frequent headlines, she remains a key face of AAP politics.