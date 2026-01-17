SGPC condemns Atishi over alleged remarks on Sikh Gurus

What sparked the controversy?

A video clip from a discussion on Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day went viral, leading Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta to order forensic checks and ask Atishi for a written explanation by mid-January.

While BJP leaders demanded her arrest and cancelation of her MLA membership, Atishi claimed the video was doctored.

Police in Jalandhar have registered an FIR over its circulation.