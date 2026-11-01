Shadrack Emmanuel found dead in Israel, body returned to Mangaluru
Shadrack Emmanuel, a 41-year-old from India who went missing while working in Israel, was found, and his body was returned to Mangaluru.
His remains arrived on November 24, 2026, and were received by family at the airport.
The last time he spoke with loved ones was a video call on October 16; he was declared dead just days later.
Indian embassy issued paperwork November 9
Emmanuel had been working as a production manager in Israel since May 2025. After he disappeared, his wife Daisy and sister quickly reached out to local authorities and the Indian embassy for help.
Thanks to fast action by the embassy, which issued key paperwork on November 9, his body could be flown back sooner.
Emmanuel's funeral procession started from his home, Amazing Grace, before rites were held at Goriguudde crematorium on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.
The whole process showed how crucial consular support can be when families face emergencies abroad.