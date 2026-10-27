Shadrack Emmanuel from Mangaluru missing in Tel Aviv, family appeals

Emmanuel moved to Israel for work in May 2025 and was based near Nazareth.

On the day he disappeared, phone location data and browsing history suggest he might have traveled toward Beersheba, and his recent search history included Hebron, raising concerns because of unrest in the area.

His family has approached Israeli police for help and lodged a complaint with the Mangaluru city police commissioner and is urging both the Indian community in Israel and officials to step up efforts to find him quickly.