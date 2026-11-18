Shahdara building collapse kills 2, 4 injured, co-owner missing
A two-story building in Shahdara, Delhi, collapsed on November 17, leaving a three-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man dead, and four others injured.
Police are now searching for the co-owner, who has been missing since Tuesday morning and is the brother of main accused Surender Singh.
Early reports suggest an old steel girder gave way, possibly made worse by vibrations from trains passing just 30 meters away.
Structure on alleged encroached railway land
Residents had warned about the shaky building for a while, but repairs never happened.
An inspection has revealed that the structure stood on allegedly encroached railway land using an iron bar and stone slabs.
Singh, one of the owners of the building, was arrested earlier in connection with the case as police continue to dig into what led to this preventable loss.