A two-story building in Shahdara, Delhi, collapsed on November 17, leaving a three-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man dead, and four others injured.

Police are now searching for the co-owner, who has been missing since Tuesday morning and is the brother of main accused Surender Singh.

Early reports suggest an old steel girder gave way, possibly made worse by vibrations from trains passing just 30 meters away.