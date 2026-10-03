Shahid Akhtar and Sajjad Mohammad killed by mob in Bagdogra

In Bagdogra, West Bengal, two men, Shahid Akhtar from Sonapur and Sajjad Mohammad from Haryana, were killed by a mob in the early hours of Saturday, October 3, 2026, after villagers suspected them of cattle theft.

Three others were injured.

The group had arrived near Tarabari village in a pickup van and a car, which drew attention because villagers were alert due to a few cattle theft incidents in the past.