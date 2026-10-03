Shahid Akhtar and Sajjad Mohammad killed by mob in Bagdogra
In Bagdogra, West Bengal, two men, Shahid Akhtar from Sonapur and Sajjad Mohammad from Haryana, were killed by a mob in the early hours of Saturday, October 3, 2026, after villagers suspected them of cattle theft.
Three others were injured.
The group had arrived near Tarabari village in a pickup van and a car, which drew attention because villagers were alert due to a few cattle theft incidents in the past.
Dhimal mob attack, police raids start
Villagers, already on edge from past incidents, raised an alarm and chased the outsiders to Dhimal.
There, things turned violent: the mob attacked the group and set their van on fire.
Police are actively investigating. As Additional Commissioner of Police of Siliguri, Anirban Majumdar put it, "Raids have started to arrest those behind the lynching."