Shahjahanpur shrine vandalized, chadar burned, iron mesh damaged, police probe
India
A shrine in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was vandalized when someone burned its ceremonial chadar and damaged the iron mesh.
The incident has unsettled locals, and police are on the case to find out who's behind it.
Police register Section 298 FIR
Police have registered an FIR under Section 298 (for defiling a place of worship) and are checking CCTV footage for leads.
The shrine's caretaker, Mohammed Ahmed, emphasized that the place matters to people from all backgrounds and urged quick arrests.
Mohammed Ahmed is calling for justice and swift action against those responsible.