Shahzad Bhatti targeted in UP ATS raids, around 6 detained
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad just carried out a big operation targeting Shahzad Bhatti, a gangster-turned-terrorist based in Pakistan.
On Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, they raided 10 districts in western Uttar Pradesh and spots near the India-Nepal border, detaining around six suspects and seizing digital devices, documents and other material.
Investigators probe suspects' possible Bhatti ties
Investigators are now digging into how these suspects might be connected to Bhatti's network, especially their money trails and online chats.
The Union home ministry recently labeled Bhatti's group as a terrorist organization under the UAPA because of its role in smuggling, radicalization, and recruiting Indian youth for terror activities.
He is currently believed to be in Dubai, and intelligence officials allege that he has the backing of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence and operates from different locations, using digital platforms to spread provocative and hateful content.