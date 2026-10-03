Shahzad Bhatti targeted in UP ATS raids, around 6 detained

Investigators are now digging into how these suspects might be connected to Bhatti's network, especially their money trails and online chats.

The Union home ministry recently labeled Bhatti's group as a terrorist organization under the UAPA because of its role in smuggling, radicalization, and recruiting Indian youth for terror activities.

He is currently believed to be in Dubai, and intelligence officials allege that he has the backing of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence and operates from different locations, using digital platforms to spread provocative and hateful content.