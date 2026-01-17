'Shameful': PM Modi slams attacks on journalists in Bengal
Prime Minister Modi has strongly criticized recent assaults on journalists covering protests in Murshidabad, West Bengal.
The unrest started after a migrant worker's death, with demonstrators turning violent and targeting reporters.
Modi condemned the alleged assault, especially highlighting concerns for women's safety.
Why does it matter?
This incident has put a spotlight on press freedom and public safety in Bengal.
PM Modi blamed the ruling TMC for creating fear, saying even girls aren't safe at school.
Meanwhile, police faced criticism for not stopping the violence, and leaders from both sides are trading blame over who's responsible.
For young people watching this unfold, it raises real questions about safety, accountability, and how political tensions can spill over into daily life.