Meghwal collapsed during the bindo li ritual and was rushed to a hospital, but could not be saved.

To keep spirits up for Priyanka and her mother, relatives first told them he was in the intensive care unit.

The groom's family learned of his passing from community members, and the wedding went ahead early on November 21, followed by Meghwal's last rites later that day.

The whole episode has left everyone deeply moved and reflecting on how families handle loss during important milestones.