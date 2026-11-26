Shankarlal Meghwal dies dancing at daughter's pre-wedding in Patiyar village
A heartbreaking moment unfolded in Udaipur's Patiyar village when 51-year-old Shankarlal Meghwal suffered a fatal heart attack while dancing at his daughter Priyanka's pre-wedding ceremony.
Despite the shock, the family decided to carry on with the wedding as planned before performing his last rites.
Relatives hid death, wedding proceeded
Meghwal collapsed during the bindo li ritual and was rushed to a hospital, but could not be saved.
To keep spirits up for Priyanka and her mother, relatives first told them he was in the intensive care unit.
The groom's family learned of his passing from community members, and the wedding went ahead early on November 21, followed by Meghwal's last rites later that day.
The whole episode has left everyone deeply moved and reflecting on how families handle loss during important milestones.