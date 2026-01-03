Next Article
SHANTI Bill: India lets private players join the nuclear energy game
India
India just passed the SHANTI Bill, making it possible for private companies to build and run nuclear power plants—a big shift from decades of government-only control.
The old Atomic Energy Act and Civil Liability law are out, clearing the way for greater investment and potentially faster deployment of clean energy.
Why does it matter?
This move is all about boosting India's nuclear capacity from 8.88 GW to a massive 100 GW by 2047—think powering AI data centers and meeting clean energy goals.
While private firms can now play a major role, the government still handles sensitive stuff like fuel enrichment and waste beyond plant sites.
The hope: more tech, funding (even from abroad), less fossil fuel use, and real progress toward net-zero emissions by 2070.