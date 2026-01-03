SHANTI Bill: India lets private players join the nuclear energy game

Why does it matter?

This move is all about boosting India's nuclear capacity from 8.88 GW to a massive 100 GW by 2047—think powering AI data centers and meeting clean energy goals.

While private firms can now play a major role, the government still handles sensitive stuff like fuel enrichment and waste beyond plant sites.

The hope: more tech, funding (even from abroad), less fossil fuel use, and real progress toward net-zero emissions by 2070.