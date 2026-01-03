Next Article
PM Modi heads to West Bengal for key events in January
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a two-day visit to West Bengal this January.
He'll kick things off with a public rally in North Malda on January 17, then launch the new Howrah-Guwahati Vande Bharat Sleeper train at Howrah station the next day.
He's also expected to speak at the BJP's Paribartan Sankalpa Sabha in Howrah.
BJP leaders ramp up presence in the state
BJP national president JP Nadda will be in Kolkata on January 8 for a health ministry event, and local party leaders are hoping he'll squeeze in some time to meet them at headquarters.
Last time Modi visited, bad weather forced him to go virtual—reminding everyone that even big names have to adapt when plans change.