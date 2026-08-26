Sharad Kadam detained after Andheri West crash had a stroke
India
A 70-year-old Mumbai resident, Sharad Kadam, was detained after his car hit two vehicles in Andheri West.
Police thought he was drunk because he couldn't speak clearly and was unable to blow into a breathalyzer despite several attempts, but it turned out he was actually having a stroke.
SIT finds Sharad Kadam not intoxicated
Kadam spent hours in custody before a relative sought medical assistance. Doctors at Cooper Hospital diagnosed a minor stroke, not intoxication.
After a BJP leader raised concerns, a Special Investigation Team concluded Kadam wasn't under the influence and that he was not under the influence of alcohol when the accident occurred.
The case is now raising important questions about how police handle medical emergencies during investigations.