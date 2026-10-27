Sharad Katiyar, ADA scientist, dies by suicide, family cites stress
India
Sharad Katiyar, a 47-year-old senior scientist at Bengaluru's Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), died by suicide last week after reportedly jumping from his apartment building.
His family said he was struggling with severe work-related stress, and he was diagnosed with a depressive episode.
Police investigate Katiyar's death
Police have filed an unnatural death report and are looking into the family's claims about workplace pressure.
ADA's Director of Administration and Human Resources, Krishna Rajendra, said that the agency was not aware of Katiyar's struggles, but said it does have mental health support programs.
He also noted that both health and work factors might have played a role.
The investigation is ongoing to understand what happened.