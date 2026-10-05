Sharjeel Imam granted interim Delhi court bail for cousin's wedding

Imam faces serious charges under antiterror laws for allegedly conspiring to trigger the 2020 riots amid protests against CAA and NRC, which left 53 people dead.

His regular bail was turned down again just last week.

For his family, this short release means a lot, his brother shared, "In seven years he got bail for the second time. His cousin's wedding is taking place. He has got bail from October 4 to October 10. Maybe a little late, but we will get justice."