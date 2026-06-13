Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid file bail pleas in Delhi case

Sharjeel Imam cites 6 years imprisonment

Imam points out he's been in jail for six years with little progress since his last plea was rejected in January.

Both he and Khalid face charges under the tough UAPA law and are accused of planning violence during protests against the Citizenship Act, a time when 53 people died, and hundreds were hurt.

The Supreme Court had earlier said there was a case to answer, but gave bail to some co-accused whose roles were seen as less serious.