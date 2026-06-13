Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid file bail pleas in Delhi case
India
Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid have filed new bail requests in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case.
They say their trial hasn't moved forward since the Supreme Court denied them bail on January 5, 2026.
The judge has now asked Delhi Police to respond, with the next hearing set for July 4.
Sharjeel Imam cites 6 years imprisonment
Imam points out he's been in jail for six years with little progress since his last plea was rejected in January.
Both he and Khalid face charges under the tough UAPA law and are accused of planning violence during protests against the Citizenship Act, a time when 53 people died, and hundreds were hurt.
The Supreme Court had earlier said there was a case to answer, but gave bail to some co-accused whose roles were seen as less serious.