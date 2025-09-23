Shashi Tharoor calls out Peter Navarro's 'maharaja of tariffs' remark

Tharoor warns that Trump's tariffs could hurt US-India relationship

Tharoor also criticized Trump's 25% tariff on Indian imports, which was introduced in August over India's oil deals with Russia.

He believes these tariffs—and heated words—are putting decades of growing US-India friendship at risk, saying, "We've had a 30-year relationship moving toward greater closeness," and suggested that both sides should avoid actions that damage that progress.