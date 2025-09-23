Next Article
Meat, fish shops in Varanasi to remain shut during Navratri
India
Varanasi has ordered all meat and fish shops in the city to stay closed throughout Navratri, aiming to respect festival traditions.
The mayor's office says anyone breaking the rule will face municipal penalties.
This move follows a pattern in Uttar Pradesh, where similar bans happen during major Hindu festivals.
Shops will be checked throughout the festival
To make sure everyone follows the order, Dr. Santosh Pal, a city veterinary officer, will be checking shops throughout Navratri.
Earlier this year, the Uttar Pradesh government also banned meat sales within 500 meters of religious places during Chaitra Navratri, with a complete ban on the last day, Ram Navami—so this isn't exactly new for locals.