Shashi Tharoor defends India's delegation at Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral
India
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has stood by India's choice to send a delegation to the funeral of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
He explained that paying respects at such events is just standard diplomatic practice, saying it is a normal practice, and pointed out that world leaders often do the same for major figures.
Khurshid represented Congress, Tharoor urges depoliticization
Tharoor also mentioned that Congress was represented by Salman Khurshid at the funeral.
Tharoor urged everyone not to politicize these gestures.
He added that a more elevated level of condolence could and should have been expressed because he was a principal spiritual leader, emphasizing that showing respect like this is pretty common around the world.