Shashi Tharoor stunned by Rasuwa glacier break, 175 dead

While visiting Kathmandu, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was stunned to learn about the massive flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district.

Triggered by a large chunk of a glacier reportedly breaking off and falling into the valley, the disaster has left 175 people dead and nearly 1,500 missing.

Tharoor wrote on X, "Took off for Kathmandu yesterday, blissfully unaware of the drama that had taken place in the hills and caused such catastrophic damage." and described the destruction along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers as widespread.