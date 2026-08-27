Shashi Tharoor stunned by Rasuwa glacier break, 175 dead
While visiting Kathmandu, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was stunned to learn about the massive flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district.
Triggered by a large chunk of a glacier reportedly breaking off and falling into the valley, the disaster has left 175 people dead and nearly 1,500 missing.
Tharoor wrote on X, "Took off for Kathmandu yesterday, blissfully unaware of the drama that had taken place in the hills and caused such catastrophic damage." and described the destruction along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers as widespread.
Shashi Tharoor backs India's relief pledge
Tharoor pointed out that the floods wiped out at least 19 motorable bridges, washed away roughly 40km of the Betrawati-Rasuwagadhi highway, and heavily damaged eight operational hydropower projects, plus many Indian tourists were caught up in the chaos.
He shared his sympathy for victims' families and stressed that "Nepal needs all the help it can get," backing India's pledge to help with relief efforts.