Shashi Tharoor urges tourism rethink, calls Thailand cheaper to visit
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has called it "a bit ironic" that visiting Thailand costs less for tourists than India — even though Thailand's average income is higher.
Speaking at a fireside chat with members of the Indian diaspora in Thailand, he urged India to rethink its tourism policies and criticized government campaigns for not measuring up to the "Incredible India" initiative.
Tharoor backs private packages, cleaner infrastructure
Tharoor suggested that private tour operators should play a bigger role in attracting foreign visitors by offering special travel packages.
He also pushed for improved infrastructure at tourist spots: think cleaner public spaces, better sanitation, and smarter waste management.
Notably, he pointed out that Bangkok gets more tourists in a month than all of India does in a year, sparking a discussion about affordability and cleanliness.