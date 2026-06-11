Shashi Tharoor urges tourism rethink, calls Thailand cheaper to visit India Jun 11, 2026

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has called it "a bit ironic" that visiting Thailand costs less for tourists than India — even though Thailand's average income is higher.

Speaking at a fireside chat with members of the Indian diaspora in Thailand, he urged India to rethink its tourism policies and criticized government campaigns for not measuring up to the "Incredible India" initiative.