Shastrinagar Hospital staff protest after assault injures Srishti Baviskar India Jul 08, 2026

Doctors and staff at Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli are protesting after a violent assault broke out over the treatment of a woman patient, leaving Dr. Srishti Baviskar injured.

Her father shared that she is now afraid to return to work, saying, "She fears that someone might hit or harm her. We demand justice and the strictest possible punishment for the accused."