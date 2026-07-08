Shastrinagar Hospital staff protest after assault injures Srishti Baviskar
India
Doctors and staff at Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli are protesting after a violent assault broke out over the treatment of a woman patient, leaving Dr. Srishti Baviskar injured.
Her father shared that she is now afraid to return to work, saying, "She fears that someone might hit or harm her. We demand justice and the strictest possible punishment for the accused."
Ramesh Mhatre and 3 aides arrested
Shiv Sena (Shinde) corporator Ramesh Mhatre and three aides have been arrested, with police confirming they are in custody while the investigation continues.
The incident reportedly happened right in front of media personnel, sparking ongoing protests by hospital staff demanding stronger security measures on campus.