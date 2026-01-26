Shaurya Chakra citation confirms covert Indian Army strike inside Myanmar

Mission details

Operation targeted anti-national camps, eliminated 9 armed cadres

The Shaurya Chakra citation reveals that the operation targeted camps of an "anti-national group" and resulted in the elimination of nine armed cadres. The group included senior leaders of a terrorist organization. However, specific operational details remain undisclosed in the citation. Incidentally, in July 2025, the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), or ULFA (I), had claimed that three of its top leaders were killed, and several others were injured in drone and missile strikes in Myanmar's Sagaing region.