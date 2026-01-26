Shaurya Chakra citation confirms covert Indian Army strike inside Myanmar
What's the story
The Indian government has, for the first time, officially confirmed a secret military operation along the Indo-Myanmar border in July 2025. The confirmation comes through a Shaurya Chakra citation for Lieutenant Colonel Ghatage Aditya Shrikumar of the 21 Para (Special Forces), which is India's third-highest peacetime gallantry award. The operation took place between July 11 and July 13 and was led by Lieutenant Colonel Ghatage Aditya Shrikumar of the 21 Para (Special Forces).
Mission details
Operation targeted anti-national camps, eliminated 9 armed cadres
The Shaurya Chakra citation reveals that the operation targeted camps of an "anti-national group" and resulted in the elimination of nine armed cadres. The group included senior leaders of a terrorist organization. However, specific operational details remain undisclosed in the citation. Incidentally, in July 2025, the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), or ULFA (I), had claimed that three of its top leaders were killed, and several others were injured in drone and missile strikes in Myanmar's Sagaing region.
Controversial claims
Ulfa (I) claimed responsibility, Indian Army denied involvement
The ULFA (I) faction aims to create a sovereign Assam through an armed struggle and has several mobile camps in Myanmar, along India's 1,600-kilometer border with the country. The organization alleged that its mobile camps were targeted by the Indian Army. However, both the Indian Army and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma denied any involvement in these strikes.