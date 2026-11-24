Ousted Bangladesh PM Hasina to return on December 16
What's the story
Sheikh Hasina, the ousted Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has announced her return to her home country after over two years of exile in India. The Awami League leader will return on December 16, which marks the anniversary of Bangladesh's liberation war victory over Pakistan in 1971. This is the first time she has set a specific date for her return since hinting at it for months.
Transport request
It is now the government's responsibility: Hasina's spokesperson
Syed Mozammel Ali, Hasina's spokesperson, said the Bangladeshi government should arrange her transport from Delhi to Dhaka on a Bangladesh aircraft.
He said it is the government's responsibility to facilitate her return on Victory Day.
"Having exiled her contrary to the Constitution under such circumstances, it is now the responsibility of the government to make possible her return to Bangladesh on Victory Day," he added.
Unrest continues
Situation in Bangladesh has been tense
The situation in Bangladesh has been tense since Hasina applied for a new passport and other documents earlier this month.
Her Awami League supporters have held protests and rallies, leading to a nationwide lockdown on November 19.
The United Nations estimates that around 1,400 people were killed during the unrest that led to her ousting.
No comment
She will be arrested upon return, says minister
The Bangladeshi government has not officially commented on Hasina's planned return.
However, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said she would be arrested and jailed upon her return.
"As soon as she tries to enter Bangladesh, she will be arrested. And she will be taken to jail, and the law will take its course," Islam told Reuters.
Extradition request
Will India extradite Hasina?
Islam also asked India to honor the extradition treaty and return Hasina as a convict.
"We would like India to honor the extradition treaty and return her as a convict, and the law will take its course. She (Hasina) will have to face the music," said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam.
Bangladesh's war crimes court sentenced Hasina to death last November for ordering a crackdown on a student-led uprising, although she denies these charges from exile.