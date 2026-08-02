Bangladesh's Hasina to speak in India after 2 years' exile
What's the story
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will make her first public appearance in India on August 5, 2026, India Today reported. The event will be organized by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia (FCC South Asia) in New Delhi. It comes exactly two years after her government was ousted during a student-led uprising in Bangladesh.
Schedule and guests
Event details
The event will be held at the Sir Mark Tully Auditorium on Mathura Road from 6:00pm to 7:30pm. It will also be streamed live on the club's social media channels.
Among those expected to attend are Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Hasina's son and former ICT adviser to the Bangladesh prime minister; former education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel; and Mahammad Ali Siddique, general secretary of Bangladesh Human Rights Watch.
Political changes
Political situation in Bangladesh since Hasina's ouster
Since Hasina's ouster, Bangladesh's political landscape has changed drastically.
The interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus ended after the February 2026 general election.
A Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led government under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman came to power, continuing legal proceedings against several former Awami League leaders while banning the party's political activities under anti-terrorism law pending court proceedings.