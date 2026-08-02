Bangladesh's Hasina to speak in India after 2 years' exile

The event will be held at the Sir Mark Tully Auditorium on Mathura Road from 6:00pm to 7:30pm. It will also be streamed live on the club's social media channels.

Among those expected to attend are Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Hasina's son and former ICT adviser to the Bangladesh prime minister; former education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel; and Mahammad Ali Siddique, general secretary of Bangladesh Human Rights Watch.