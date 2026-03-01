Shia communities across India march in mourning over Khamenei's killing

Protests erupted across India on Sunday after reports emerged of the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei . The 86-year-old leader was reportedly killed in a joint strike by the United States and Israel . The news triggered demonstrations of protest and mourning in regions with large Shia populations, including Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Regional unrest Thousands take to streets in Kashmir In Jammu and Kashmir, thousands took to the streets in Srinagar city, Lal Chowk, Saida Kadal, Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag, and Pulwama. The protests were largely peaceful, with demonstrators raising anti-US and anti-Israel slogans. In Pattan, protesters carried posters of Khamenei and chanted slogans condemning the strikes. A demonstrator told ANI: "Today our beloved leader Ali Khamenei was brutally martyred."

Religious response Mirwaiz Umar Farooq calls it 'brutal act' Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief priest of Kashmir, expressed his sadness and outrage over Khamenei's killing. He called it a brutal act that has shaken the Muslim world. The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), an alliance of religious organizations, announced a complete strike on Monday and urged peaceful observance. Shia cleric Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad slammed the United States and Israel for their "cowardly" actions against Khamenei.

Official appeal Omar Abdullah urges people to remain peaceful Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged all communities to remain peaceful and avoid actions that could lead to tension. He also assured those mourning in Jammu and Kashmir would be allowed to grieve peacefully. The police are on high alert across the region, with senior officers reviewing the security situation closely.

Nationwide unrest Protests reported in Uttar Pradesh, Ladakh In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Shia community members held mourning marches against the United States and Israel. In Bareilly, All India Muslim Jamaat National President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use India's diplomatic relations to prevent further escalation. Protests were also reported in Ladakh, where Shia community members held peaceful mourning marches.