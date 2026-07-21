Shigellosis case at Government Engineering College in Wayanad, 4 hospitalized
India
A new case of shigellosis, a bacterial infection, has been reported in Wayanad, Kerala.
A student from Government Engineering College tested positive on July 20, 2026 and four others showing similar symptoms were hospitalized, one from the hostel and three staying elsewhere.
Thavinjal grama panchayat starts containment measures
Local officials aren't wasting time: Thavinjal grama panchayat has already rolled out containment steps and held meetings with health center staff and college leaders.
This comes just weeks after a similar outbreak in June affected dozens of students nearby.