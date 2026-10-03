Shikha Surendran asks NHAI to study barrier free Paliyekara toll
India
Big update for anyone who drives through Paliyekara: the toll plaza might soon ditch the usual barriers.
District Collector Shikha Surendran has asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to look into using Tamil Nadu's Tambaram model here, aiming for smoother rides and less waiting.
This is part of a bigger push to fix up National Highway 66, especially after concerns about safety and waterlogging.
NHAI plans streetlights along 4km stretch
NHAI plans to add streetlights along a dark four-kilometer stretch, making night drives safer.
There is also talk of improving drainage if needed.
Plus, land identified near the Kodungallur bypass for a proposed truck parking area should help cut down on traffic jams from parked vehicles, so expect easier commutes ahead.