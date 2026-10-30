Shikhar Gohel arrested in Morbi after setting neighbor's Swift ablaze
India
In Morbi, Gujarat, a man named Shikhar Gohel was arrested after he set his neighbor's Swift car ablaze.
The reason? He was frustrated by the car's honking sensors that kept going off whenever he walked by.
The incident happened outside advocate Pushpaben Bhatt's house in the Vaghpara area.
Police probe 3.5L car fire damage
CCTV footage reportedly showed Gohel setting the car on fire, and he allegedly sprinkled inflammable liquid on the vehicle before setting it ablaze, causing about 350,000 rupees in damage.
Deputy Superintendent of Police J M Aal explained that Gohel acted out because of the sensor-triggered horn.
Following a complaint, police arrested him and are still investigating, especially since there was another recent car fire nearby involving unknown suspects.